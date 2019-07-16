BPD looking for grave robbers

The Beaumont Police Department is looking for the individual, or individuals, responsible for burglarizing a mausoleum.

On Wednesday, July 3, officers responded to the Forest Lawn Cemetary located on Pine Street in reference to a burglary. That morning, grounds keepers found two mausoleum tombs had been significantly damaged, with one casket being removed from its tomb and opened.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, and July 3, at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).