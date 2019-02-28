BPD looking for tips in overnight homicide

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 11:51 p.m., Beaumont police officers responded to the 5800 block of Picadilly Lane in reference to a victim of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Desmond Nixon, 35, of Beaumont, suffering from gunshot wounds. Beaumont EMS transported Nixon to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

BPD detectives are following multiple leads and are asking anyone with information to call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted privately through the Beaumont Police Facebook Page or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.