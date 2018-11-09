BPD looks for help in identifying suspected burglar

"Do you recognize this female?" asks Beaumont Police Department on their Facebook page Thursday, Nov. 8.

Beaumont Police are looking for help in identifying the pictured woman, who is suspected of attepmting to cash a forged check by using a social security card and drivers license stolen during an auto burglary on Monday, Oct. 15.

Any with information the suspect's identity are askied to call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234, Southeast texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477) or Facebook messenger on the Beaumont Police page.