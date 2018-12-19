BPD makes arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A Beaumont man was arrested Dec. 18, after Beaumont police officers responded to a call from Honey's Drive Inn on Concord at around 4:37 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old man that had been shot multiple times. The shooting victim was alert and able to communicate with first responders.

Dispatch was able to communicate the description of a suspect vehicle, which a responding officer stopped on Magnolia Street. The officer detained the driver, identified as Anthony Eric Manning, 22, of Beaumont. Drugs and a gun were located in the vehicle.

According to witness statements, the victim, along with two other adults and four very young children, met with Manning to purchase drugs. Sometime during the interaction, words were exchanged and Manning shot the victim. Manning was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional gun and drug-related charges are pending.