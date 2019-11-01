BPD needs help identifying theft suspects

Submitted by Scott McLendon on October 30, 2019 - 9:10am
BPD is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects they believe worked together to commit theft at a local retail store on April 19. BPD detectives would like to speak to the women show in the surveillance photos.

If you know who they are, send BPD a message, call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 Tips app to submit your tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip.

