BPD officer injured in collision

The Beaumont Police Department announced on social media Motor Officer Kolin Burmaster was injured at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20.

According to information from BPD, Officer Burmaster was traveling northbound on the I-10 service road near College Street in the turn-around lane when a vehicle pulled out of the Exxon station, crossing multiple lanes of traffic into Officer Burmaster's path.

Officer Burmaster suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the collision and was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted.

