BPD responds to multiple bomb threats

Starting around 12:30 p.m., the Beaumont Police Department (BPD) began receiving calls from various businesses, churches and entities in regards to bomb threats that had been emailed to them. The threats against Beaumont organizations appears to be part of larger nationwide series of threats, according to BPD Officer Haley Morrow.

The threats, Morrow said, have been sent via email to the organizations and caused concern to the recipients, who in turn contacted the police department. The first call BPD received regarding the bomb threat was in the 7800 block of Eastex Freeway. First responders came in droves to assist with threat.

"There was a large response out to the original location," said Morroww. "As we were out there, we started receiving multiple calls in for similar-type threats. The longer we were out there, the more we realized that this was an ongoing issue nationwide. We have a really good relationship with the FBI and ATF so we were in communication with them and so we're continuing to work together to investigate what's going on and who's behind it."

CNN reports the bomb threats have been sent to dozens of business throughout major metropolitan areas including San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC. BNO News also reported the threats and along with other news organizations have released a copy of the email they obtained.

The email states that a bomb has been brought into the building where the business is located, and is being watched by someone the sender refers to as a "recruit." The sender then offers to call off the "recruited person" if the recipient sends $20,000 in Bitcoin to a redacted Bitcoin address.

BPD has not released any emails received at local business and is unable to confirm or deny the information contained in the locally received emails.

"We will continue to respond if people receive a threat and they're concerned and they want an officer to come out, we will absolutely do that," said Morrow. "We do have a protocol we've put in place in addition to help with that investigation. ... As of right now, everything's ok and we want to continue to remind the public that these situations can be scary and concerning but we train for this - whether it's a natural disaster or something greater than that - we train for it and that's why we have such great partnerships with our different agencies and they work seamlessly together."