BPD responds to night club shooting

On Sunday, February 17, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Beaumont police officers responded to the Safari Club located at 304 Orleans in reference to a victim of a shooting. At about the same time, officers also responded to a call in the 500 block of Orleans regarding shots fired. Officers learned a disturbance involving gun fire broke out in the club and continued to the surrounding parking lots. There was a large crowd of people and officers quickly cleared the Safari Club. Officers located a 24-year-old Port Arthur man in the 300 block of Crockett Street that was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen area. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital by Beaumont EMS. Hospital staff told officers he was in stable but critical condition.

Officers located three scenes, one where the victim was located and two others nearby. Two vehicles were shot during this incident. Information from the Beaumont Police Department says witnesses have not cooperated with investigators and it's unknown if the victim will file charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS. All Crime Stopper tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.