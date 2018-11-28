BPD responds to shooting at wedding

The Beaumont Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting Saturday, Nov. 25 at approximately 11:15 p.m. at the Eleganza Event Center. Upon arrival, officers discovered two separate wedding receptions were taking place when an altercation occurred. Five people were reportedly injured when an unknown suspect fired a shotgun into the fighting party-goers.

Three of the injured were transported by private vehiclee to a nearby hospital. Two others received minor injuries during the incident. BPD reports that victims and witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation, and request anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).