BPD searching for drivers in auto-ped crash

The Beaumont Police Department is searching for drivers of two vehicles involved in a May 24 auto-pedestrian collision.

At about 10:30 p.m. that day, Beaumont police responded to a major crash int eh 3700 block of West Cardinal Drive southbound. Through traffic investigators' inquiry, it was determined a vehicle traveling southbound in the left lane struck a bicyclist who entered the roadway.

The bicyclist, identified as 44-year-old Darrell Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene by Beaumont EMS.

The driver who initially struck Henderson stopped at the scene and spoke with detectives. It was further determined two other vehicles also struck Henderson but failed to stop.

Investigators are searching for the two drivers to speak with them about the incident. One vehicle may be a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information relating to the crash is asked to call the Beaumont Patrol Traffic Division at (409) 980-7271.