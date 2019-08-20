BPD searching for persons of interest in shooting

Beaumont police officers were called to a shooting on Aug. 17 at about 5:45 p.m. in the area of Dowlen Road and Eastex. Officers quickly arrived and discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Jesse Angel Rodriguez, 20, of Beaumont.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance had take place inside CiCi's restaurant prior to the shooting. The victim was shot while driving, just after leaving the parking lot.

Detectives are working to interview witnesses and gather information. As of publication, Beaumont investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying individuals caught on camera at the restaurant. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).