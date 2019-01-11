Bridge City man's body recovered in canal

The Bridge City Police Department (BCPD), working with the Orange County Sheriff's Office marine division, recovered the body of Darren Wynn Burge, 53, of Bridge City, on Thursday, Jan. 10.

According to BCPD, a missing person report was filed on Jan. 6 with the police department. Burge had not been seen sincce Jan. 2 between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Through investigation, BCPD found Burge had fled the scene of an accident in the 2600 block of Texas Avenue. Information indicated Burge ran into a water canal. Around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10, Burge's body was located in the canal not far from where it's believed he entered the water.

Justice of the Peace Joy Simonton ordered an autopsy to determine his cause of death.