Bringing Back the Memories Car Show rescheduled for March 11

Bring out the kids and come see some fantastic vintage vehicles at the "Bringing Back the Memories Car Show" on March 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m in front of the Beaumont Police Department and City Hall, Officer Haley Morrow said in a release.

The car whos, which benefits the Beaumont Police Department's Cops & Kids Program, will also feature great music and visits with Beaumont Police officers (canines, SWAT truck, motorcycles) and amusements and games for the kids. Free tours of the police museum will also be available and there is no charge to event spectators.

This event is rescheduled after being rained out on Dec 3, 2016.

Registration for car show entries is just $25, with dash plaques and goody bags for first 100 entrants. Register in advance or on site. To register, contact Johnny Dorion at (409) 656-3896 or racingjd [at] aol [dot] com

Food for sale on site will benefit the BPD Cops & Kids program. For more information, call (409) 880-1092.

- Beaumont Police Department