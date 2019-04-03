Buckner Calder Woods cuts ribbon on community expansions and renovations

Buckner Retirement Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony April 2 to unveil its expansion and renovation project on Buckner Calder Woods, Southeast Texas’ premiere faith-based, nonprofit senior living community. The project involved an 80,000–square-foot expansion and 51,000-square-foot renovation, resulting in a new wellness center and 67 additional residences.

Buckner Calder Woods’ improvements include two new three-story garden apartment buildings, which adds 36 independent living apartments to the community. In addition, all independent living common areas were renovated, and a state-of-the art wellness center was constructed. The wellness center includes an indoor pool, gym, activity space and bistro.

Two skilled nursing small house cottages were also built, which adds 24 skilled nursing rooms. All skilled nursing and assisted living common areas were renovated, while the assisted living wing was expanded to include seven new apartments.

Buckner broke ground on the project three years ago on April 28, 2016.

“We are proud to bring together our community with the greater community of Beaumont to reveal the fruits of our labor,” said Buckner Calder Woods Executive Director Ben Mazzara. “These extensive expansions and renovations ensure Calder Woods will continue to provide the best senior living options in Southeast Texas – all in one community.”

Located in Beaumont’s growing west end, Buckner Calder Woods is a 17-acre community providing affordable senior living. As Beaumont’s only faith-based, nonprofit Life Plan Community, Buckner Calder Woods offers a full continuum of senior living and care on site, so residents can have the peace of mind knowing their address can remain the same despite changing medical needs.

Since 1970, Buckner has served the Beaumont community through the ministry of Buckner Children’s Village, which serves the most vulnerable children in the community. Today, Buckner’s local ministries include Calder Woods, which opened in 2000 to serve the area’s seniors.

“Buckner opened Calder Woods nearly two decades ago in direct response to local faith leaders who approached our nonprofit in 1998 seeking a faith-based senior living community for Beaumont,” said Charlie Wilson, Buckner Retirement Services senior vice president.

“Beaumont’s leaders expressed the desire for a ‘mission-driven community for seniors’ who, at the time, were having to relocate to Houston to find a faith-based senior living community. We are proud to continue to meet that need and faithfully serve seniors in Southeast Texas while inspiring happiness during the next stage of their lives.”

Buckner Calder Woods is located at 7800 Calder Ave. in Beaumont.