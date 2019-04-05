Buckner Calder Woods unveils new features

Buckner Calder Woods is “inspiring happiness” in residents of the retirement community with exciting new activities and features recently added with a reno­vation and expansion project, unveiled during a rib­bon-cutting ceremony on April 2.

Calder Woods Executive Director Ben Mazzara said the date of the event was the “second-most important day” in Calder Woods’ history, with its grand opening 19 years ago holding the highest desig­nation.

“We went through a major expansion,” Mazzara described. “We went from 10 acres to 17 acres, and we’ve added 36 independent living apartments.”

In addition to the two three-story garden apartment buildings with the 36 new independent living spaces, the construction project, which included an 80,000 square-foot expansion and a 51,000 square-foot reno­vation of the existing common areas, expanded the community by adding a state-of-the art wellness cen­ter. The wellness center includes an indoor pool, gym, activity space and bistro.

Calder Woods resident and former Beaumont May­or Evelyn Lord has already tried the fine fare available at the bistro and had a suggestion for fellow diners. She recommends the avocado stuffed with chicken salad.

“I’ll tell you, they have the best salads,” she described.

Two skilled nursing small house cottages were also built, which adds 24 skilled nursing rooms. All skilled nursing and assisted living common areas were also renovated, while the assisted living wing was expand­ed to include seven new apartments.

Buckner Retirement Services, which operates Calder Woods, broke ground on the project three years ago on April 28, 2016.

Mazzara said the additions and improvements were made at the request and to the benefit of its 200-plus residents.

“We’re doing all this to meet the needs of our resi­dents. These are things that our residents have asked us for,” he explained. “They are all into wellness; everybody is into better fitness, better wellness. That’s why we’re doing it.”

As part of the Buckner Retirement System, a faith-based ministry, Mazzara described, Calder Woods is dedicated to bringing joy to residents, which is key to their overall well-being.

“That’s our motto: ‘Inspiring happiness,’” he said. “That’s what we’re doing at Calder Woods, inspiring happiness.”

Vice President of Buckner Retirement Services Brian Robbins traveled from Dallas to be at the event, and reiterated Mazzara’s remarks about bringing joy to residents calling Calder Woods home.

“We’re proud of these new additions and remodel­ing on this beautiful campus,” said Robbins. “We’re here today because we want Beaumont to know that Buckner and our associates at Calder Woods are com­mitted to inspiring happiness for the residents who live right here at Calder Woods. But what does inspir­ing happiness mean? It’s more than just a slogan. We truly mean it. More than anything, we want to be known as a senior living community that’s a happy place to live where, if you are looking for a joyous lifestyle, this is your place. I hope we all feel that every day. This investment demonstrates our dedica­tion, commitment and love for seniors in the Southeast Texas and Beaumont area.”

Buckner International President and CEO Dr. Albert Reyes also traveled to Beaumont to attend the momentous ribbon-cutting event. He called Calder Woods “Beaumont’s first faith-based, full-service senior living community,” a continuing care retire­ment community (CCRC) providing opportunities for independent living, assisted living, memory care assisted living and skilled nursing services to seniors residing there.

“This is an awesome day,” he said at the April 2 ceremony. “The campus is beautiful. It’s a beautiful place to live… As a member of the Calder Woods community, the residents that are here, you are part of a great story, a story that has been going now for 19 years…

“Calder Woods is the only complete CCRC in Beau­mont. It accommodates not only one, but all the levels that I mentioned of senior living in one place. So as you come here and your needs change, you don’t have to move. You’re in the same campus taking advantage of the ministry that’s here. That’s what we do. That’s our ministry right here. So, our calling is to help seniors live full, meaningful and happy lives.

“Step into any of our campuses across the state and you’ll experience the same thing. You’ll find vibrant people who are excited about serving seniors, excited about helping them fulfill this vision that we have for a full, meaningful and happy life. We believe in living healthy, and we believe in active lives, no matter what you’re young age might be. That’s proven by the facilities and things that we’ve established.”

Besides providing seniors with exceptional services and compassion, Reyes said Calder Woods’ staff revere their clients, who deserve their respect.

“Our mission here is also to treat seniors with deep respect,” said Reyes. “My dad always told me growing up, ‘Son, when an older person comes in the room, stand up. Show your respect.’ So, I grew up learning that, and that’s what we practice here at Calder Woods.

“We believe in the dignity of every person we serve, and as a not-for-profit senior care organization, we never ask anybody to leave because they don’t have any more resources. In fact, for decades Buckner has assisted countless seniors and their families by directly subsidizing monthly rents and providing educational, wellness, chaplain services, transportation, activities and other services that we provide right here at this location. But more than being a provider for premier senior living, Calder Woods seeks to be a place that resident and families and our staff can truly call home.”

With the new facilities and numerous services offered at the retirement community, Reyes said Calder Woods is a great example of that high standard.

Buckner Retirement Services Inc. is a nonprofit senior living organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for senior adults and their families by promoting an active, healthy lifestyle while maintain­ing their independence and dignity. Buckner Retire­ment Services is part of Buckner International, a global faith-based ministry serving more than 350,000 people each year in Texas and six countries world­wide.

Nestled in Beaumont’s growing west end, Buckner Calder Woods is a beautifully landscaped 17-acre com­munity combining convenient living, Southeast Texas charm and exciting life-enrichment opportunities into the best in affordable senior living, the organization describes. For more information, visit BucknerCalder­Woods.org.