Buglary suspect left dead

Just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 14, Beaumont Police responded to a call in reference to a burglary in progress at Al Basha Mediterranean Restaurant on IH-10, according to a press release.

When officers arrived they discovered forced entry into the building. Officers went inside the business and located a suspect. During the encounter the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect.

Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.