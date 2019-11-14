Buglary suspect left dead

Submitted by Scott McLendon on November 14, 2019 - 9:08am
Just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 14, Beaumont Police responded to a call in reference to a burglary in progress at Al Basha Mediterranean Restaurant on IH-10, according to a press release.

When officers arrived they discovered forced entry into the building. Officers went inside the business and located a suspect. During the encounter the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect. 

Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

