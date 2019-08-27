Buna man killed in Hwy 62 wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Champion Road and Highway 62 on Aug. 26, at about 5:30 a.m. The crash involved a commercial motor veihcle.

The initial investigation indicated a 2006 GMC pickup truck was traveling on Old Champion Road approaching the intersecting highway at the same time a tractor-trailer hauling timber was traveling northbound on Hwy 62. The driver of the GMC attempted to make a left turn onto the highway and pulled into the path of the logging truck. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the collision and struck the GMC. The impact of the collision caused the trailer to overturn, spilling the load onto the roadway.

The driver of thee GMC was identified as 51-year-old John Rella Harris of Buna. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justicce of the Peace Dana Ashmore.The logging truck driver was uninjured in the crash.