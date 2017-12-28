Burglar alarm alerts police, results in two arrests

Beaumont police arrested two suspects they believe burglarized American Bedroom on 11th Street Dec. 28, after finding one suspect inside the business and one in a vehicle in the parking lot while responding to the store's burglar alarm at about 2 a.m. that morning.

Officers responded to 2470 11th Street in reference to American Bedroom's burglar alarm sounding in the early morning hours. The first officer who arrived on scene found a silver Hyundai Elantra parked by the north door of the business. The officer located Natalie Derrick, a 37-year-old Port Neches woman, sitting inside the vehicle, repots the Beaumont Police Department. Officers entered the business and then found Dustin Terro, a 38-year-old Beaumont man. Stolen property was also found inside the suspect vehicle.

Terro and Derrick were both arrested for burglary of a building and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.