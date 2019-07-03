Burglary suspect arrested after evading authorities

Sunday, June 30, at about 9:30 a.m., officers with the Beaumont Police Department were called to investigate several burglaries at the Super 8 Motel located at College Street and Interstate 10, in which multiple cell phones were stolen.

While on scene, one victim informed officers that their missing phone was pinging at a nearby location. Officers located a suspect vehicle and as they attempted to stop the suspects, the driver fled from authorities onto I-10. The suspect lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit the main highway onto Cardinal Drive and struck another vehicle before coming to a stop in the inside median.

Two black male suspects exited the vehicle and fled into a nearby wooded area. One suspect, identified as Dionte Rideaux, 26, of Beaumont, was apprehended during a subsequent search; however, the search was ended after a K-9 officer sustained an injury while tracking the second suspect.

Though he wasn't takeen into custody, the second suspect was identified and ahs charges pending against him.

Rideaux is currently being held at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for charges of evading in a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a previous conviction. Additional charges are pending.