Burglary suspects arrested

Aug. 1, at 9:15 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Ninth Avenue in reference to a burglary.

When they arrived, officers discovered two white male Nederland residents had forced entry into the residence and assaulted the homeowner. The suspects then fled the scene.

Both suspects were identified and the PAPD Crime Response Team was able to track the suspects down to a residence in Nederland. With the assistance of the Nederland Police Department, both suspects were arrested for burglary of a habitation.

As of publication, the incident was under investigation by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division.