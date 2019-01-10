Burglary suspects on the run, three apprehended

Three of seven suspects are in custody after two car chases led to one group of suspects to be apprehended the morning of Thursday, Jan. 10.

According to Beaumont Police Department, the dual car chases came after a citizen notified BPD that two vehicles with at least six black males were breaking into AT&T on Dowlen Road. After police arrived both vehicles fled from police North, toward Hardin County. One vehicle of suspects lost control in the grassy median in the 1500 block of HWY 69 S in Lumberton. The suspects fled on foot from the disabled vehicle and at the time of this report are still on the run and have reportedly tried to steal at last one vehicle in the area of Hwy 69 at Pecan and south towards Keith Road.

The second vehicle continued to flee from police for a lengthy time, covering Kountze, Sour Lake, Jefferson County, back into Beaumont, then onto Interstate 10 East until the suspects lost control and disabled the vehicle in Orange. That vehicle contained 3 suspects, who fled on foot but all of which were apprehended. Two are adults and one is a juvenile. At this time, these suspects are in custody at Beaumont Police Department.

The suspects on the run are described as four black males, one has short hair and they should be muddy from evading police for the last 5 hours. If anyone sees someone suspicious that matches the general description BPD asks them to call 911.