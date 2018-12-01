Burping contest and a movie

Hit up Beaumont Classic Movie Nights’ showing of the holiday favorite, “Elf,” on Friday, Nov. 30, and get there early for a contest that could earn free tickets to future showings while letting off a little steam (gas).

The 7:30 p.m. showing introduces the audience to Buddy (Will Ferrell), who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father.

Doors open at the Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin Street in Downtown Beaumont, venue at 6 p.m. and shortly thereafter up to 10 contestants will compete in a burping contest. The contest winner will receive a family four-pack of tickets to each of the Classic Movie Nights showings for 2019.

Tickets are just $5. Concessions, including beer and wine, are available for sale at the venue. For more information, contact (409) 838-3435.