Calder Woods expansion taking shape

A new look at Calder Woods retirement community is taking shape as construction crews hope to have the indoor, heated pool ready by the end of the year.

The new pool will be 48 by 32 feet with a depth of 3 feet, 6 inches in the shallow end and 4 feet, 6 inches in the deepest end. It will hold 45,000 gallons and include a walk-down ramp and stairs, plus a lift for emergencies. Residents and guests will also have access to a jacuzzi.

It’s all part of a $25.9 million expansion project to the campus.

Work is moving at a fast pace to get new Garden Apartment Homes ready for occupancy in September. Crews also are pushing to finish the Wellness Center, plus add larger suites in Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Work is nearing completion on two three-story buildings, bringing new Garden Apartment Homes to Independent Living. Each building will feature 18 spacious apartments with three unique floor plans, the largest with two bedrooms, two baths, a den and a dining room.

Apartments have patio and balcony options.

In August, workers will be painting, adding flooring, granite countertops and more. Appliances will be arriving soon, and crews will be putting the finishing touches on the exterior.

Director of Marketing David Long said the first new residents should be able to move in by Sept. 1 if all goes according to schedule. He is taking reservations now, and tours are available by appointment. A ribbon-cutting and open house will be scheduled soon.

Crews expect to finish construction of the new Wellness Center at the front of campus by Dec. 29. Work continues on the indoor pool, and construction of the building around it begins soon. The state-of-the-art center will include the pool, private dressing rooms and modern exercise equipment, plus a bistro for leisure dining.

Work to expand and renovate The Terrace dining room in Independent Living should begin Aug. 21. The work will require closing a portion of the dining room and moving some seating to nearby locations such as the library and private dining room during meal times. Residents always have the option to request meal delivery to their apartments. The delivery fee will be waived during this construction period, which is expected to last about six weeks.

Crews continue to make progress on the new addition to Assisted Living and The Cottages, two new small homes for Skilled Nursing.

Calder Woods is also adding eight suites in Assisted Living, including larger one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Some apartments will have access to patios and a beautiful Courtyard. The Cottages will feature 24 private suites with round-the-clock care in a homelike setting.

The retirement center’s healthcare expansion should be completed late this year.The Vital Signs fall issue is now available. Call (409) 832-1400 for information.

Photo courtesy of Calder Woods - The new look at Calder Woods retirement community is taking shape as construction crews hope to have the new indoor, heated pool ready by the end of the year.