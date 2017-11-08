Caliche Development Partners contributes $25,000 to Huntsman Flood Fund to assist Southeast Texas rebuild

The Huntsman Flood Fund announced today it has received its first donation from an industry partner, a $25,000 contribution from Caliche Development Partners. A Texas-based company, Caliche is focused on the development and operation of state-of-the-art midstream storage and transportation assets, including the Caliche Coastal facility in Beaumont.

“The goal of the Huntsman Flood Fund is to help our communities return to a sense of normalcy as quickly as possible after Harvey,” said Chad Anderson, site director at Huntsman’s Port Neches Operations. “The storm occurred over two months ago, but we’re still rebuilding. This generous donation from Caliche will help greatly.”

The Huntsman Flood Fund was established September 5 by Huntsman Corporation Executive Chairman Jon M. Huntsman to help families affected by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey. He seeded the fund with a $3 million donation from Huntsman Corporation, the Huntsman Family Foundation and Huntsman Corporation Board Director Wayne Reaud. Additionally, Gilbert I. “Buddy” Low, board member of the Beaumont Foundation, pledged an initial $500,000 on behalf of the foundation. Mr. Huntsman also appealed to other companies in the area to join him in building the fund.

“We applaud Huntsman’s leadership in this effort to rebuild the area, and hope our donation inspires and encourages others to give to the Huntsman Flood Fund,” said Dave Marchese, CEO of Caliche Development Partners. “While our facilities escaped damage, each of our employees in the Beaumont and surrounding area was affected. We believe if we join forces, local communities can heal and move forward together. We are proud to help through the Huntsman Flood Fund.”

The Huntsman Flood Fund partners with local organizations to identify the most immediate needs of the community and distribute aid to programs targeting recovery efforts in the area.

To date, the Huntsman Flood Fund has secured $900,000 in gift cards for residents whose homes were damaged and is distributing them across the Golden Triangle.