Caller tip leads to two men arrested

Two men were arrested after police responded to a tip about suspicious activity in the 4600 block of Collier in Beaumont.

According to a statement released by Beaumont Police Department, when BPD Officers the scene, they observed the two males described in the call standing near a white Nissan Maxima. Upon seeing the officers the pair ducked behind the vehicle and set objects on the ground. During the investigation, officers located two handguns. K-9 Gus alerted officers to the vehicle, which contained over three kilograms of liquid THC, six packages of THC gummies, and over $6,000. BPD Narcotics Detectives responded to the scene and the suspects, identified as Nicholas Ray Smith, 30-year-old El Paso man, and Rolanda Deandre Jackson, 30-year-old Beaumont man, were transported to the Jefferson County Jail. Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon and Jackson was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

BPD also reminded citizens to be aware of their surrounding and if they see something then they should say something. Tips can be anonymously submitted by calling Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).