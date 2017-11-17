Canadian arrested with $3 million of cocaine just inside Louisiana

A Canadian citizen was arrested with $3 million of cocaine just inside the Louisiana border on I-10, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Stephane Baril, a Quebec native, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center after law enforcement discovered about 80 large bundles of cocaine in his truck during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, November 14 at about 11:30 a.m., Cpl. Chad Booth and Sgt. Allen Desormeaux with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 pickup truck on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 14 for a traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, Cpl. Booth observed Baril to be overly nervous and act in a suspicious manner. Cpl. Chad Booth issued Baril a notice of violation for the traffic offense.

Cpl. Booth then requested permission to conduct a search of the truck. Baril granted the request, providing Cpl. Booth with written consent and allowing him to conduct a search of the truck.

During the search, Cpl. Booth and Sgt. Desormeaux recovered about 80 large bundles of compressed powder cocaine totaling 219.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of over $3 million. The bundles were concealed in multiple luggage bags in the bed of the truck.

Baril has been charged with possession of cocaine over 400 grams. A bond has not yet been set, officials said.