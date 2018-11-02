Cannibalistic cravings land man in Beaumont courtroom

A man accused of using the “dark web” to search for a young girl to sexually assault, kill, and cannibalize was in a Beaumont federal courtroom on Tuesday, Oct. 30. The dark web, part of the internet not frequented by the general populace and not readily accessible through generic means, has been long plagued with unsavory – and, frequently – untraceable activity.

None of the gruesome details regarding 21-year-old Alexander Nathan Barter’s alleged coercion charge were outlined when the Shelby County man stood before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin the day before Halloween – although an affidavit for corresponding state charges has reportedly surfaced with the specifics of the alleged offense.

A little more than a week prior to Barter’s appearance in Beaumont, he was taken into custody in Joaquin, Texas, as authorities moved in to thwart a plot Barter was planning to defile a child. Unbeknownst to him, however, Barter’s coconspirator was an undercover Texas Department of Public Safety special agent.

In an affidavit for Barter’s arrest obtained by Shelby County’s KTRE, investigators contend that Barter authored a post on the dark web seeking someone interested in allowing him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism. Barter gave two encrypted e-mail addresses at which he could be reached for anyone interested in participating in his cannibalistic intent. A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety answered the ad, posing as an interested participant who was offering his young daughter as the sacrifice.

Barter allegedly replied, in part, “Nice! I’m in East Texas. How old is your daughter? Can we kill her?” Barter had other things he wanted to do to his unsuspecting victim, too – before and after her death. In the affidavit, several e-mails encompassing several days were expounded upon, detailing what Barter wanted to do to the victim, how the child’s father should plan after the act to report the child missing, and arranging a time and place for the deed to transpire.

“I’m not going to change my mind about this. I really want to do this,” Barter wrote on Oct. 15, according to the reported affidavit...

