Car wreck occurs on I-10

Vidor Police responded after an auto accident on I-10 near FM 1132 occurred the morning of Thursday, Oct. 11.

According to a press release from Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll, an investigation showed that a passenger van was traveling eastbound on the eastbound service road of I-10 near South Lakeside. A City of Vidor sanitation truck was stopped in the outside lane picking up trashcans. The sun was obstructing the view of the eastbound drivers. The driver of the van saw the trash truck at the last moment and attempted to change lanes striking the sanitation truck in the rear. Fortunately, both occupants were restrained with the driver and a 2-year-old child in the rear seat that was in a child safety seat. Acadian Ambulance Service transported both occupants to Christus St. Elizabeth emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.