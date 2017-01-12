Carlito's restaurant catches fire, closed for repairs

On Jan 12., shortly after midnight, Beaumont Fire and Rescue units responded to a structure fire at Carlito’s restaurant, located at 890 Amarillo, reported Captain Brad Penisson.

When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire at the electrical panel on an exterior wall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused only minor damage, according to the BFD statement.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire did damage the electrical service and the power had to be turned off. The restaurant will be closed until repairs can be made.

- Beaumont Fire and Rescue