CCSO investigating suspected murder-suicide

Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on FM 2041 in Anahuac in reference to two deceased individuals on Dec. 24. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Matthew Allen Kline, 28, and his wife, Dominique Schliske, 26, dead from gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation showed Schliske was in the master bedroom of their home and was likely shot in the head while asleep. Kline was discovered in the same room on the floor next to the bed with what detectives believe was a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head.

Further investigation showed the couple had been dead for at least a few hours before being discovered by a relative doing a welfare check. The investigation is ongoing; Justice of the Peace Randy VandeVenter has ordered autopsies.