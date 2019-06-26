Chambers Co inmate recaptured following escape

An escaped inmate is back behind bars, along with a Winnie woman who assisted, after escaping custody following a court appearance.

According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), at about 11 a.m. June 21, Herbert Lee Coward, 37, of Winnie, fled from custody following the courthouse hearing. At the time, Coward was handcuffed, wearing leg irons and an orange and white jail issued jumpsuit. Coward was among several inmates being loaded into the county jail van after leaving the courtroom.

Chambers County investigators determined Coward was aided in his escape by April SAvannah Desha, 29, of Winnie. Desha allegedly facilitated the getaway by driving up next to the van and allowing Coward to jump in before speeding away.

After determining the vehicle driven by Desha was possibly in Crystal Beach, CCSO alerted the Galveston County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). GCSO and Galveston County Precinct deputies spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. They were able to take Coward and Desha into custody without incident.