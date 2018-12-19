Chambers County deputies recognized for life-saving efforts

Chambers County Sheriff's Office has released video of the heroic actions of two of its deputies. At approximately 8:33 p.m. on Dec. 13, deputies responded to a major crash in the 3800 block of Highway 124, just south of Winnie.

Upon arrival, Deputies Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames from a rolloveer crash. They found an unconscious man in the front seat of the vehicle with his abdomen and legs on fire.

A release from Chambers County Sheriff's Office states, "The two deputies approached the vehicle without regard for their own safety and began reaching inside the vehicle to rescue the sole occupant. Deputies Boznango and Carrington were able to pull the unconscious male through the door window opening and onto the ground. Both deputies were able to place the injured man into a nearby water puddle and extinguish all flames on his body."

The man was airlifted to a Houston hospital in critical condition, according to information from CCSO. The deputies were not injured during the rescue, however the intense heat of the fire melted parts of their equipment attached to their uniforms.

The release concluded by commending the deputies for their actions in the line of duty, "Had these deputies not acted quickly, decisively and without total disregard for their own safety, the seriously injured man would have perished inside the vehicle."