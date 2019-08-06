Chambers County drug bust

A months long investigation has resulted in the arrests of more than a dozen in Chambers County.

According to information from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, deputies were conducting an investigation of Lambert "Ray" Myers on Oct. 11 when a vehicle was observed leaving his residence on Stutes Road in Winnie. The vehicle was stopped and three subjects were arrested for possessing over 5 ounces of methamphetamine. A search warrant was obtained for Myers' residence and an additional 2 ounces of methamphetamine was located.

Due to the amount of methamphetamine possessed and trafficked by Myers, the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Attorney's Office were contacted to assist in the investigation. The investigation led to the prosecution and conviction of Myers, who was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Myers was responsible for the sale and distribution of over 20 kilos (44 pounds) of methamphetamine throughout Chambers, Jefferson and Orange counties over a two-and-a-half month period. The estimated street value for the distributed drugs was approximately $500,000.

CCSO deputies conducted a follow-up undercover investigation of those responsible for selling illegal drugs in the Winnie/Stowell area. Assisted by the Chambers County District Attorney's Officee, indictments were obtained in 24 felony delivery cases resulting in warrants being issued for 21 defendants. On Monday, Aug. 5, law enforcement began serving the arrest warrants and were able to apprehend 16.

During the same timeframe as the undercover investigation, deputies also increased proactive enforcement by focusing on illicit drugs in Winnie/Stowell area. The result was the arrest of 73 - 50 felony arrests, 23 misdemeanor - the filing of 118 cases and the seizure of powder and crack cocaine, opioids, marijuana, psychedelics, THCC, more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, U.S. currency and illegal firearms.

Also during the narcotics investigation, CCSO deputies discovered several local registered sex offenders violating the rules of registration, which resulted in several additional felony arrests.

The 16 individuals arrested Monday include: Jessica Marie Barbosa, 58; Amber Jane Barron, 34; Lance Steven Barton, 60; Heather Frances Estes, 34; Donald David Hollister, 57; Darren Arnell Johnson, 44; Patricia Ann McClough, 54; Lisa Kristine Neely, 58; Michael Trevor Ortego, 32; Donald Wayne Osage, 53; Chad Duane Rogers, 31; Varolyn Lynn Simek, 50; William "Trey" Simon Jr., 28; Richard Herbert Sonnier, 53; Randy James Villejoin Jr., 41; and Dkorian Thomas Williams, 31.