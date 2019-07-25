Child injured in drive-by shooting

The Port Arthur Police Department received a call to dispatch on July 24 regarding a drive-by shooting in the 5600 block of Grant Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located a 4-year-old boy that had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back. The child was asleep within the residence at the time of the shooting. he was transported to a Beaumont hospital where he was listed in stable condition. No one else was injured during the incident.

PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division was investigating the crime as of publication.