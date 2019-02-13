Child shot at Orange home

The Orange Police Department responded to a call of a shooting on Monday, Feb. 11 just before 6 p.m in the 900 block of Cooper. Upon their arrival, officers found an 8-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

Statements given to law enforcement said the child was shot by a 4-year-old male with a handgun. The boy was not initially located at the scene but was found in a nearby vehicle. The handgun wasn't located.

The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she was treated and released to a parent. Child Protective Services was notified of the incident. The investigation is ongoign by OPD's detective division and CPS.