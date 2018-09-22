Children released after SWAT arrive at barricaded residence

SWAT arrived at a residence in the 9100 block of Landis after Steven Hemingway, a 36-year-old Beaumont resident, allegedly barricaded himself inside a residence with two children, aged 6 months and 6 years old, who were taken to a local hospital after release, though no injuries were reported at this time.

According to a press release from Beaumont Police, on Wednesday, September 19 at 12:20 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 9100 block Landis in reference to a disturbance. During the disturbance, the suspect, identified as Steven Hemingway, a 36-year-old Beaumont resident, made threats against his family and barricaded himself inside the residence with two children, ages 6 months old and 6 years old. Officers were unable to make contact with the suspect and a SWAT call-out was initiated. After approximately nine hours, Hemingway exited the rear of the residence holding both children. Hemingway was taken into custody and both children were transported to a local hospital by Beaumont EMS. Hemingway was transported to the Jefferson County Jail, charged with terroristic threat- family violence, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of endangering a child. He also had an outstanding warrant for a motion to revoke probation.