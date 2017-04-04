Children's Miracle Network fundraiser at Chipotle on April 7

Chipotle customers in Beaumont and Port Arthur can help raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals over lunch or dinner on Friday, April 7.

Between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m., both the Beaumont and Port Arthur Chipotle Mexican-Grill restaurants will donate 50 percent of sales from customers who bring in the flyer, show the cashier the social media posts on their smartphones or mention the fundraiser at checkout.

"Make dinner a selfless act by joining us for a fundraiser to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said spokesperson Emily Rado in a release.