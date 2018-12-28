Christmas eve burglary leads to two suspects arrested

Two alleged Port Arthur juvenile burglars were arrested after an investigation of a Lamar Barnes & Noble College Bookstore burglary the morning of Monday, Dec. 24.

According to après release form Port Arthur Police Department, at approximately 5:56 a.m. Officers responded to the Lamar Barnes & Noble College Bookstore at 1515 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur in reference to an alarm. Officers noticed signs of forced entry to the business and investigation revealed that property was taken from inside. Two juveniles, both Port Arthur residents, were located in the area and found to be involved. The juveniles were transported to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center for Burglary of a building.