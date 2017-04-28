Christus Southeast Texas Outpatient Center Mid County celebrates opening
Christus Southeast Texas Health System Board Chairman Kevin Roy and President of Ambulatory Services Ryan Miller cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the Christus Southeast Texas Outpatient Center Mid County Wednesday, April 26. The new 36,500-square-foot center will feature a high-tech imaging center, in-house laboratories, a women's center, a concussion center focused on sports-specific rehab therapy and an emergency center that is open 24-7. The center will also provide a host of outpatient therapy services including speech, occupational and physical therapy, as well as a hyperbaric and wound center.Twenty-six jobs have been created at the new center, which is located at 8801 9th Avenue in Port Arthur. Call (409) 724-3600 for more information.