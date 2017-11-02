Christus Southeast Texas unveils Susie Roebuck Mammography Center

Christus Southeast Texas unveiled the Susie Roebuck Mammography Center on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at its Southeast Texas Outpatient Center – Mid County location.

The center is now open and features a state-of-the-art women’s facility. According to Dr. Craig DeLord, radiologist at the center, Hologic’s Genius 3D Mammography is the only 3D exam approved by the FDA as clinically superior to traditional mammography and is proven to find more invasive, or lethal, cancers, thereby reducing the need for unnecessary follow-up exams due to false alarms by up to 40 percent.

“The advanced technology of 3D mammography has made huge leaps in early diagnosis, helping women find treatment options earlier that have significant life-saving results,” said DeLord. “Making this technology accessible to all women is paramount to decreasing breast cancer’s morbidity rate.”

Research indicates a Genius 3D mammogram will benefit all screening and diagnostic mammography patients, and is especially valuable for women receiving a baseline screening, those who have dense breast tissue and/or women with a personal history of breast cancer.

This gives radiologists the ability to biopsy using 3D technology, which is new to the area, said Kristen Watkins, administrative director, Ambulatory Services, Christus Health Southeast Texas.

A 3D-guided biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that uses X-ray imaging techniques to gather tissue samples from a breast abnormality. This biopsy technique is utilized to target and sample lesions, which cannot be seen with standard 2D digital mammography but can only be identified with 3D mammography, Watkins explained.

Women who are facing a possible breast cancer diagnosis or who have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer are guided through the process by Christus’s Breast Health Navigators, who are trained to support the clinical, educational and emotional needs of patients, as part of the Women’s Breast Health Navigation Program.

The Christus Southeast Texas Foundation gifted $450,000 for the center.

“The Christus Southeast Texas Foundation is proud to have strong fundraising partners within the Southeast Texas community,” said Christus Foundation Executive Director Ivy Pate. “We are so grateful to the family of Susie Roebuck who gave in memory of their mother who passed from breast cancer. We are also thankful to the additional community members who has generously contributed and provided the ability for the Christus Southeast Texas Foundation to purchase the much-needed Hologic Genius 3D Mammography for the Christus Southeast Texas Outpatient Center Mid County.”

Christus Southeast Texas Health System President of Ambulatory Services Ryan Miller said he believes the center will be a substantial tool in the fight against breast cancer in the area.

“Technology has gotten better, and it’s gotten to the point where the earlier we can detect (breast cancer), the higher the survival rate is for the women,” Miller said. Each year there are 252,710 women diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,610 die each year, he said.

“Our goal has always been to provide the highest level of technology, physician care and expertise to Southeast Texans, providing the best in the health care, right in the neighborhoods of the communities we serve,” said Miller. “There is a lot of conversation about the importance of early detection and treatment for the best prognosis. It truly is an honor for Christus to bring 3D Mammography to the Mid County and Port Arthur communities, in an outpatient facility, to assure the women in our community have ease of access to the technology that is proven as the best for early detection of breast cancer.”

