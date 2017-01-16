Citizen helps officers capture five auto burglary suspects

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at approximately 9 p.m., Beaumont officers responded to the 2000 block of Sabine Pass in reference to an auto burglary in progress. The complainant was on the phone with dispatch and said five suspects were breaking into vehicles. Officers arrived in the area and located the five suspects. The suspects burglarized two vans belonging to the Charlton-Pollard Neighborhood Association and may be responsible for an auto theft at the same location the previous night, according to a BPD press release. The auto burglaries were captured on the building’s security camera. The suspects were identified as Patrick Anthony Edwards, a 19-year-old; Darrell Wayne Spencer, 19; Darrius Jordan Vallier, 17; Jermaine Anthony Vallier, 18; and Lerhon Douglas Wells, 19, all of Beaumont.

— BPD