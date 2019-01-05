Citizen's Police Academy announced

The Beaumont Police Department, Port Arthur Police Department, Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office and Lamar Institute of Technology are joining together to host the Citizen’s Police Academy starting Thursday, Jan. 24.

The class meets once a week for 15 weeks and is free to anyone 18 years or older. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 18, and requires an application and background check.

The registration form can be found at www.police.beaumonttexas.gov. For more information call (409) 880-3825.