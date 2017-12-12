City of Beaumont tests sewer system for leaks

The City of Beaumont will be performing smoke testing today in a neighborhood near Washington Boulevard and Corporate Drive, according to officials.

The city's contractor, RJN Group, performed the same tests yesterday in the Blossom neighborhood, illustrated on a map released by the city.

The testing is part of the city's plans to improve the sewer system, City of Beaumont spokesperson Chris Jarmon told The Examiner.

"If you see smoke come up through your pipes, then that could mean that you have a leak," Jarmon said, explaining that smoke testing helps workers find leaks and damage to plumbing.

The city will also be cleaning and televising lines as part of the improvements, according to Jarmon.