City Council moves forward on West End development

Tuesday, Feb. 28, Beaumont City Council approved a resolution of support for establishing a new, municipal management district that could lead to residential and retail development on property at the corner of Dowlen and Delaware. The council also approved rezoning that will lead to the development of a new shopping center and residential area on Major Drive near Village Drive.

New municipal management district

City Council endorsed the establishment of a self-taxing entity in the city that could act as a catalyst for new growth in the West End by way of a new municipal management district.

Municipal management districts are created to promote, encourage and maintain employment, commerce, transportation, housing, tourism, recreation, arts, economic development, safety and public welfare within the district’s boundaries.

The proposed municipal management district, which would involve development of around 364 acres of land at the southwest corner of Dowlen Road and Delaware Street, would require special legislation in the 85th Texas Legislature to allow for the creation of the district, but first required a resolution of support that was approved by Council on Tuesday.

“Because it’s a taxing entity, the Legislature has to create (the district),” said Chris Boone, planning and community development director for the city of Beaumont. “There are dozens of these all over the state.”

“The idea behind the district is (the manager of the district) is able to levy an additional tax that the surrounding property owners and businesses don’t have to pay,” Boone said. “Any taxes levied are not going to be on any unsuspecting parties.”

Those who buy or lease property in the district would know going in that they would have to pay the additional tax, he explained.

“The idea is you can use those funds to leverage the infrastructure costs and development costs,” Boone said.

The council approved a resolution supporting the new district Tuesday, and the next step is for NewQuest Properties, the Houston-based developer who wishes to manage the district, to go to the state legislature and request that they create it.

If the Texas Legislature approves the special legislation, NewQuest can then begin to develop the property, which it plans to use for both residential and commercial purposes.

“It’s kind of a town center concept,” Boone said. “You’re going to have retail as well as single-family homes.”

Boone said the city could greatly benefit from the project.

“Once fully developed, if it were to come to fruition, it could be several million dollars (in taxes for the city) because you’re talking about ad valorem taxes, property taxes for the homes and especially for the retail businesses that are going to be located there, not to mention the sales tax possibilities,” he said.

The land is currently owned by Hilcorp Energy Co., but according to Boone, NewQuest is in negotiations to purchase it.

Katherine Hatcher, president and chief operating officer of NewQuest, had the following to say about the potential district and project: “At this point, we are in the most initial phase of the project’s due diligence, so I don’t have specific answers … related to the scale of the development, tenants and schedule. Our next step is to go to the Texas Legislature for approval, and we will make application in the next 30 days.”

New shopping center on Major

Beaumont City Council also approved rezoning that will allow Zulag Properties LLC to construct a retail shopping center and single-family residential development on 8.74 acres of property east of Major Drive and north of Village Drive.

The proposed shopping center would consist of a 35,750-square-foot building and 216 parking spaces and proposed tenants would include retail shopping, offices, and restaurants.

The Planning Commission recommended the following conditions to the approval:

• Driveways must be approved by TxDOT.

• A sidewalk must be provided along Major Drive.

• A buffer, and 8-foot wood or masonry private fence must be provided along the east side of the shopping center, where the project will abut a residential district.

• Must provide drainage plans along with hydraulic analysis and receive approval of the plan from City Engineering, Drainage District No. 6, and TxDOT.

Marvin Kapadia of Zulag Properties said that he is currently in negotiations with ALDI, a chain of grocery stores based out of Germany with 8,000 stores worldwide, as an anchor tenant for the shopping center. An anchor is a store that is the principal tenant of a mall or a shopping center.

According to the ALDI website, the company was founded by the Albrecht family, and the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany, making ALDI the first discounter in the world. Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, ALDI now has more than 1,600 stores across 35 states, employs over 24,000 people and has been steadily growing since opening its first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976. There are currently three ALDI supermarkets in Houston.

Kapadia said he is also in negotiations with Cricket wireless, Pizza Hut, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin’ Donuts, and H&R Block as potential tenants in the shopping center.

“There are going to be 18-19 tenants in the shopping center,” he said.

Kapadia said the residential development would include lots for 20 homes.

“Their plan is to extend a street to the rear of the property and develop single-family homes,” said Chris Boone, with the city of Beaumont. “Their next step for the shopping center will be to apply for commercial permits, at which time the plans will be reviewed for adherence to the approved site plan, their drainage plan as well as compliance with all other codes and ordinances.

“With regard to the residential development at the rear of the property, the applicant will need to apply for subdivision plat approval and then construct the street to city standards. Once the street has been approved by staff and City Council, the plat can then be recorded and lots can then be sold for development.”

Kapadia said if everything goes as planned, he hopes to start development in September or October.

“It’s a very good project for Major Drive and a very good project for the city of Beaumont,” Kapadia said. “It will be good tax revenue for City of Beaumont.”

Also, motorists may have noticed new construction on Delaware next to Christian Brothers Automotive. According to Boone, this will be a new mini-storage building.

Boone said, “6160 Delaware is a 120,000 square-foot, three-story mini storage. The permit was sold to Delaware Storage out of Houston.”

Also, next door to Delaware Storage at 6180 Delaware will be a new showroom for Goodwill, he said.