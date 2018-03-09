City crowns Mrs. Beaumont, preps for construction of bus shelters

During a special presentation at the Beaumont City Council meeting March 6, Mayor Becky Ames crowned Melissa Cornwell as Mrs. Beaumont. Cornwell will go on to compete in the Mrs. Texas pageant in May.

Mayor Ames said, “As our Mrs. Beaumont title-holder, Melissa is available to assist you in upcoming fundraising events, activities and public service campaigns.”

According to information presented at the meeting, the Mrs. Texas competition is the official state preliminary for the Mrs. America competition. Mrs. America celebrates the achievements, poise and personality of today’s married women.

“Accomplished women from all over the state will join together for a fun-filled weekend in Corsicana, Texas,” Ames described.

Mrs. Texas will compete in the nationally televised Mrs. America pageant. The competition seeks married women who are involved in their communities, who want to make a difference and who are excited about celebrating marriage. Mrs. Texas delegates are judged on their communication skills, achievements, poise and appearance. Melissa is married to Stephen Cornwell.

“We are honored to have Melissa Cornwell as our Mrs. Beaumont. Melissa will compete in interview, fitness and evening gown at the Mrs. Texas competition.”

According to event management, “We feel strongly that our competition promotes each contestant with elegance, grace and dignity. Not only will it highlight the accomplishments of these women but husbands are included, as well.

“We want you to be Mrs. Texas,” Ames told Cornwell just prior to presenting her with the Mrs. Beaumont crown and sash.

Cornwell thanked the city for the honor and said she hopes to be an inspiration to others.

“It’s a great honor and very humbling to accept this nomination,” Cornwell said upon acceptance. “After being married 25 years, I feel like I’ve done a lot of negotiating, so I will do just fine in this competition.

“Even more than that, I want to inspire other women to know that no matter what your dreams are, never give up on them. You can achieve them if you have the will and the desire in your heart to accomplish them. With this title, I also have the unique opportunity to share my expertise with people in teaching them how to be healthy by eating the right foods so they can live a long, happy, healthy life.”

The state pageant is May 3-5 at The Palace Theater in Corsicana.

The city also proclaimed March 16, 2018, as St. Joseph’s Day in Beaumont. Community members are invited to attend the annual St. Joseph’s Day lunch downtown at the historic St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson St. in Beaumont. Traditional pasta Milanese, Courville’s fried fish, traditional Italian vegetables, bread and dessert will be served. Donations for the lunch will be taken at the door. To-go lunches will be available for a $12 donation per plate.

A blessing of the food will take place at 10 a.m. and the Tupa-Tupa traditional knocking ceremony will be at 10:30. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other points of interest

The Beaumont City Council unanimously approved authorizing the City Manager to...

