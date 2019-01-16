Claiborne Park pavilions to be razed

Orange County officials announced pavilions No. 1, 2 and 3 at Claiborne Park are closed to the public effective immediately.

"After receiving structural reports in preparing documents to present to FEMA, it has been determined that there is significant structural deficiencies found and that all three large pavilions be demolished and rebuilt," reads information from the county. "Orange County will be moving forward to rebuild the facilities as soon as possible."

The park's play areas, trails and smaller picnic areas are still open to the public. Portable restrooms will be provided in two separate areas of the park while the pavilions, which housed the parks restrooms, are closed.