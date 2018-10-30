Classic Movie Nights have returned

Submitted by Kyle Swearingen on October 29, 2018 - 8:52am
Classic Movie Nights have returned

Classic Movie Nights have returned to the Jefferson Theatre after months of renovations. 

The city of Beaumont welcomed back the popular event with a showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Saturday, Oct. 26. 

Movies begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Various concessions are available and tickets are $5. 

“Frida” will be played Nov. 2 followed by “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Nov. 9

The Jefferson Theatre is located at 345 Fannin St. in Downtown Beaumont. For more information visit Discoverbeaumont.com.

  • Printer-friendly version
  • del.icio.us logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Send by email
shadow