Clerk attacked during robbery

The Port Arthur Police Department responded to a reported robbery on Thursday, June 27, at about 11:30 p.m. at Fuel Depot located on Twin City Highway.

Upon their arrival to the gas station, officers learned two black, male suspects armed with pistols entered the store and assaulted the clerk on duty. The stole merchandise from the store and fled the scene.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the crime.