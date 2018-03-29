Commissioners Court approves Ford Park repairs

The Jefferson County Commissioners Court approved about $148,000 in repairs for Ford Park Pavilion on Monday, March 26.

The repairs, needed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, consist of various construction and demolition projects including removing damaged ceiling tiles, reinstalling all existing plumbing fixtures and removing all moisture damaged doors, just to name a few.

The implementation of a commercial kitchen was taken off of the proposal that would have made the price $164,000, with Judge Branick citing an explanation of the cost-benefit for the commercial kitchen before it can be reconsidered.

Repairs are expected to take approximately 60 days, with an anticipated start date of being after the South Texas Fair moves out in April, said Claudio Oliveira, General Manager of Ford Park Entertainment Complex.

Oliveira also stated that Ford Park is negotiating to book events from June to September, as well as the 2019 season, including acts from country, R&B and rock.