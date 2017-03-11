Community reports lead investigators to suspected drug dealer

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is crediting the community for the March 9 arrest of a man suspected of selling drugs out of his Nederland home and for getting him “off the street,” reports Captain Crystal Holmes.

According to a news release from Holmes, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators responded to 104 8th Avenue in Nederland at about 4:15 p.m. following multiple complaints about a resident selling drugs from an apartment at the location. Investigators knocked on the door of apartment number 15 and 21-year-old Elias Vasquez answered the door. Investigators “immediately smelled marijuana burning and could plainly see marijuana on the coffee table,” Holmes stated in the release. Vasquez was subsequently arrested.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and during their search of the residence discovered an AR-15 loaded with armor-piercing ammunition, a fully loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun, several bags of marijuana and digital scales, reports JCSO. Investigators also found a Labrador puppy and stood by until a friend of the suspect could come by to pick it up.

Vasquez was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on possession of marijuana charges. Officers are still investigating the firearms, which Vasquez denied owning. More charges could follow.

JCSO stated, “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping our County safe for everyone. Due to the diligence of the community, another criminal is off the street and out of the neighborhood. One County – One Community.”